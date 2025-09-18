China rolls out list of top 500 service companies for this year

CHONGQING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday released the 2025 list of the country's top 500 service companies, with the average revenue scale in the elite group exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time.

The total revenue of these shortlisted enterprises reached 51.1 trillion yuan last year, with the average revenue of the top 500 exceeding 100 billion yuan for the first time, according to the release made in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday.

The annual bulletin jointly released by China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association shows emerging service sectors such as internet and information technology services, finance, logistics and supply chain services, and business services have risen rapidly, with the number of such companies shortlisted reaching 184 in this year's top 500.

The list of top 500 service companies has been released since 2002, as the country has been vigorously tapping the potential of the service sector.

