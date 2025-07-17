Chinese tech company ZTE holds product launch event in Buenos Aires

Xinhua) 14:43, July 17, 2025

A woman tries out a Nubia smartphone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 15, 2025. Chinese tech company ZTE held a product launch event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, unveiling 10 new Nubia-branded devices, including smartphones. According to the company, all the new products are assembled in Ro Grande, Tierra del Fuego Province, and became available nationwide in Argentina starting July 16. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People try out Nubia smartphones in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 15, 2025. Chinese tech company ZTE held a product launch event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, unveiling 10 new Nubia-branded devices, including smartphones. According to the company, all the new products are assembled in Ro Grande, Tierra del Fuego Province, and became available nationwide in Argentina starting July 16. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the Nubia launch event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chinese tech company ZTE held a product launch event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, unveiling 10 new Nubia-branded devices, including smartphones. According to the company, all the new products are assembled in Ro Grande, Tierra del Fuego Province, and became available nationwide in Argentina starting July 16. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the Nubia launch event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chinese tech company ZTE held a product launch event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, unveiling 10 new Nubia-branded devices, including smartphones. According to the company, all the new products are assembled in Ro Grande, Tierra del Fuego Province, and became available nationwide in Argentina starting July 16. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

