Chinese tech company ZTE holds product launch event in Buenos Aires
A woman tries out a Nubia smartphone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 15, 2025. Chinese tech company ZTE held a product launch event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, unveiling 10 new Nubia-branded devices, including smartphones. According to the company, all the new products are assembled in Ro Grande, Tierra del Fuego Province, and became available nationwide in Argentina starting July 16. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
