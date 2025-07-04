Chinese glassware manufacturer Deli to invest 70 mln USD in Egypt

Xinhua) 13:14, July 04, 2025

CAIRO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese glassware manufacturer Deli Glass Group will invest 70 million U.S. dollars in Egypt to produce household glassware, the company's chairperson has announced.

Shi Weidong, chairman of the company's board of directors, announced at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone southeast of Cairo.

According to Shi, the project's first phase is expected to achieve the construction of a high-standard glass furnace with a daily melting capacity of 250 tonnes and advanced automated production lines.

"The site will focus on producing high-quality household glassware and aims to become a modern industrial cluster integrating research and development, manufacturing, advanced processing, packaging, logistics, and export of household glassware," Shi said.

Wei Jianqing, general manager of China-Africa TEDA Investment Co., Ltd., the developer of the cooperation zone, said that the large-scale project will create a significant number of high-quality jobs for Egypt and also help advance the country's glass manufacturing technology and enhance its standing in the global industry.

Waleid Gamal El-Dein, chairman of the General Authority of Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), said the project is expected to diversify and strengthen Egypt's industrial chain, create jobs for Egyptian youth, and contribute to advancing the country's industrial development.

According to a statement issued by the SCZone on Wednesday, the project will cover an area of 120,000 square meters and be built in two phases. The first phase is expected to be inaugurated in the second half of 2026 and create 500 jobs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)