China Brand Fair in Budapest boosts economic ties with CEEC

Xinhua) 13:29, June 27, 2025

Visitors communicate with Chinese exhibitors at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities.

Janos Latorcai, deputy speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, highlighted the fair's strategic significance in his opening remarks. "China has become Hungary's most important trading partner outside Europe and, at the same time, the most important source of foreign investment in our country," he said.

"Whether in technological innovation, sustainable development, infrastructure, energy, or education, the potential for cooperation is virtually limitless," he added.

Erno Peto, president of the Hungarian-Chinese Chamber of Economy, reflected on the event's growth. "From the very beginning, the fair has aimed to build a bridge between businesses in China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), and to promote trade and economic cooperation."

He underscored the rapid rise in bilateral trade, stating that "economic relations between China and the CEE region, including Hungary, have developed successfully and at a much more dynamic pace than before."

Chen Yiwei, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, also pointed to record growth in economic exchange. "In 2024, the bilateral trade volume between China and Hungary reached 16.205 billion U.S. dollars, a record high, an increase of 11.6 percent year-on-year."

She expressed hope that the fair "will inject new impetus into the pragmatic economic and trade cooperation between China and Hungary, and China and CEEC."

Deng Bo, deputy director of the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China, encouraged exhibitors to fully utilize Hungary's logistics advantages in terms of its location and channel value, and to use the China-Europe Express to "improve the circulation speed and competitiveness of the two countries' products."

"While promoting Chinese brand products, Chinese companies actively introduce Hungary's advantageous products to jointly promote the balance of trade," he said.

Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The exhibition continues to support the Belt and Road Initiative and aims to strengthen connectivity and trade between China and CEEC. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items.

Hosted by the Trade Development Bureau of China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ), the three-day event is expected to attract over 7,000 professional buyers from Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and other regional markets.

Visitors are pictured at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Visitors communicate with Chinese exhibitors at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

A visitor communicates with Chinese exhibitors at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Visitors communicate with Chinese exhibitors at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Visitors take a selfie with a Chinese electric motorbike at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Visitors communicate with a Chinese exhibitor at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

Visitors communicate with a Chinese exhibitor at the China Brand Fair in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2025. The China Brand Fair 2025 kicked off here on Thursday, bringing together over 270 companies from 17 Chinese provinces and municipalities. Since its inception in 2015, the China Brand Fair has been held seven times in Hungary. The 2025 edition features 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and products spanning electronics, machinery, building materials, fitness equipment, textiles, daily goods, and food items. (Photo by Sandor Bankuti/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)