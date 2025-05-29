Listed companies in China climb to 5,420

May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 5,420 companies were listed on the domestic stock market at the end of April 2025, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

The Shanghai stock exchange had 2,284 listed companies at the end of April, Shenzhen had 2,871 and Beijing had 265.

State-owned holding companies accounted for 27 percent of all listed firms, and non-state-owned holding companies for 73 percent.

Three provinces -- Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu -- contributed 42.58 percent of the total number of companies listed on the Chinese stock market.

In terms of market capitalization, there were 119 companies each with a market value exceeding 100 billion yuan (13.89 billion U.S. dollars), and 1,398 companies each with a market value ranging from 10 billion to 100 billion yuan.

Ten companies made initial public offerings on the domestic stock market in April, raising a combined total of 8.27 billion yuan, while four companies were delisted.

