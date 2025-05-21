Chinese entrepreneurs expand footprint in Middle East

FUZHOU, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-style fast food restaurant in Riyadh, capital city of Saudi Arabia, was filled with tantalizing aromas and a bustling crowd. Steaming peanut butter noodles and savory beef wontons had just come out of the kitchen, but were already being snapped up by eager customers.

"I just had a bite of the noodles. It tastes exactly like back home," said Zhou Wei, a native of east China's Jiangsu Province, who has lived in Saudi Arabia for 13 years. "To find such authentic Chinese food in a foreign land is truly heartwarming."

The flagship Shaxian Delicacies restaurant in Saudi Arabia officially opened on May 11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, marking this brand's first franchised outlet in the Middle East.

Originating from Shaxian District of the city of Sanming in east China's Fujian Province, Shaxian Delicacies have long enjoyed widespread popularity across China, thanks to high quality and affordable prices.

To suit local preferences, the Riyadh restaurant has thoughtfully adapted its menu, substituting pork-based dishes with those made from beef, lamb and chicken -- in line with local dietary customs. On the opening day, sales reached around 7,000 U.S. dollars, with several popular dishes selling out.

"Shaxian Delicacies offer fast service, a wide variety of dishes and great value for money, making it an ideal choice for many blue-collar workers living here," said Zhang Shichao, the restaurant's owner. "During our test run, we found that many local customers also developed a taste for our offerings."

As an entrepreneur hailing from Shaxian, Zhang has ambitious plans to expand the brand across Saudi Arabia. He aims to open some 20 outlets in major cities such as Jeddah and Dammam, through a mix of company-owned and franchised stores.

Zhang initially came to the country to explore opportunities in the infrastructure sector. However, he soon identified an untapped niche in the local market -- affordable, authentic Chinese fast food.

With the ongoing momentum of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) attracting increasing numbers of Chinese nationals and enterprises to the region, Zhang saw a unique opportunity to bring the flavors of his hometown to Saudi Arabia.

Zhang's story is part of a broader wave of Chinese entrepreneurial ventures in the Middle East, fueled by deepening ties between China and this region -- across trade, infrastructure and emerging industries.

As a key gateway of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian has played an active role in this growing partnership.

In recent years, Fujian-Middle East economic ties have expanded from traditional sectors like footwear and apparel to emerging areas such as new energy and digital services. This shift has driven growing investment in the Middle East, opening up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to Chen Dewei, deputy general manager of Fujian Jingong Machinery Co., Ltd., the Middle East has become an important new market for Chinese construction companies.

As part of efforts to tap into this growing market, Chen made over 10 trips between Fujian and Saudi Arabia last year. His company, which manufactures large construction equipment such as loaders, forklifts and excavators, is actively seeking local opportunities for infrastructure cooperation.

This growing demand for infrastructure is not limited to construction. In the transportation sector, Chery &Wanda Guizhou Bus Co., Ltd., based in southwest China's Guizhou Province, recently shipped more than 80 large buses to Saudi Arabia.

"This is our first large-scale export of vehicles to the Middle East, with a total value of 80 million yuan (about 11.12 million U.S. dollars)," said Hu Xiangcheng, the company's general manager. "These high-end buses were specially developed for Saudi Arabia and nearby countries."

In addition to traditional sectors, Chinese enterprises from emerging fields are also steadily expanding their presence in the Middle East.

Powered by China's independently developed AI technology, the world's first AI clinic has recently begun trial operations in Saudi Arabia. With the entire patient care process assisted or led by AI, the clinic offers diagnosis and treatment services for common illnesses to local residents.

Its overseas launch represents a major step in China's push to enhance primary healthcare in Belt and Road partner countries through cutting-edge medical innovation.

Official data showed that trade between China and Arab countries had surged from 36.7 billion dollars in 2004 to over 400 billion dollars in 2024 -- with China maintaining its position as the Arab world's top trading partner for consecutive years.

"Many Middle East countries are pushing for economic diversification, while China has strengths in areas like advanced manufacturing, 5G, new energy, AI and fintech. This makes the two sides natural partners for cooperation," said Fu Chenggang, formerly China's chief representative at Abu Dhabi Global Market.

