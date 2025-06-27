Chinese healthcare firms seek expansion at Cairo medical expo

A visitor talks with an exhibitor at the booth of Chinese pharmaceutical and medical device companies during the fourth Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 26, 2025. Dozens of Chinese pharmaceutical and medical device companies are participating in the fourth Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, aiming to expand their presence in Egypt and tap into Africa's growing healthcare market. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Chinese pharmaceutical and medical device companies are participating in the fourth Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, aiming to expand their presence in Egypt and tap into Africa's growing healthcare market.

The three-day event, running from Wednesday to Friday at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, has attracted around 350 local and international companies. Among them are at least 24 Chinese firms showcasing products in medical imaging, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and general healthcare technologies.

For Chinese participants, the exhibition offers a platform to connect with potential clients, distributors, and government officials. Organizers say the forum fosters knowledge exchange and collaboration to support healthcare infrastructure development across Africa.

Africa Health ExCon is one of the region's largest healthcare trade events, bringing together stakeholders to tackle common challenges and explore future solutions.

