Chinese bike-sharing firm HelloRide approved to expand fleet to 20,000 in Singapore

Xinhua) 13:21, July 02, 2025

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese bicycle-sharing company HelloRide has received approval to expand its operational fleet in Singapore from 15,000 to 20,000 shared bicycles, the company said Tuesday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore has renewed HelloRide's license to operate up to 20,000 bikes for one year, valid until June 30, 2026, local media reported. The company also plans to introduce two-wheelers featuring improved pedals and seats, along with added conveniences such as phone holders.

The LTA said its decision to grant the new licence was based on HelloRide's plans and track record in managing indiscriminate parking, as well as its initiatives to educate users on proper parking behavior. The authority also factors in the overall shared bicycle population in Singapore, demand for bike-sharing services, and the availability of parking infrastructure when evaluating fleet expansion applications.

HelloRide launched in Singapore in 2022 with an initial fleet of 1,000 bikes. It increased its fleet to 10,000 bicycles in July 2023 and added another 5,000 bikes in October 2024, according to local reports.

Currently, the total shared bicycle fleet allowed on Singapore's streets has grown to 55,000 under the LTA's licensing framework, with 35,000 of these operated by the local company Anywheel.

All bike-sharing operators in Singapore must hold a full license issued by the LTA to operate.

