Over 200 Chinese firms join Tanzania's largest trade fair

Xinhua) 13:12, July 03, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, July 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 Chinese companies have confirmed their participation in the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), which officially opened on June 28 and will run through July 13, an official said Wednesday.

Tito Nombo, acting director for trade promotion at the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), said China is among 22 foreign nations represented at the trade expo, which features thousands of exhibitors, hundreds of thousands of visitors, international delegates and advanced logistical arrangements.

Nombo told Xinhua that more than 300 companies from 21 other countries are also participating in the fair, held at the Mwalimu Nyerere International Fair Grounds in Dar es Salaam, named after Tanzania's founding president.

TanTrade Director General Latifa Khamis said there is a significant increase in participation this year, with some exhibitors still registering through the online portal.

"We have made great strides in achieving our institutional targets. This confirms DITF's growing status as a key platform for trade and investment across Africa and beyond," said Khamis.

Speaking at a press conference, Khamis also revealed that a variety of programs will take place during the fair, including themed national days where countries will showcase their products and host business meetings.

