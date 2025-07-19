China urges rational competition among food delivery firms

Xinhua) 13:35, July 19, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top market regulator on Friday urged the country's three major food delivery platforms to regulate their promotional activities and engage in rational competition.

This followed a regulatory talk on competition in the food delivery sector that the State Administration for Market Regulation held with Ele.me, Meituan and JD.com.

The administration called on the three firms to adhere strictly to the country's e-commerce, anti-unfair competition and food safety laws, and to jointly promote the healthy, sustained development of the catering service industry.

