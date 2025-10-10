Chinese companies join global partners to explore opportunities at Dubai trade event

Xinhua) 09:07, October 10, 2025

DUBAI, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Connecting Trade Worldwide (CTW Global) -- the premier B2B and B2G platform for trade and investment in the Middle East region -- kicked off here Wednesday, serving as a vital window for China's service trade to "go global" and as a platform fostering cross-border collaboration.

The two-day event features keynote speeches, fireside chats, and sector-specific panels covering key areas, such as sustainability and climate actions, supply chains and logistics, digital economy and innovation.

Inspired by the success of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), CTW Global aims to leverage Dubai's strategic position as the Middle East's trade and service hub to foster meaningful cooperation between China, the Middle East, Africa, and the Belt and Road economies, according to Hailin Wang, president of host MIE Group.

This year, CIFTIS has joined the event as an honorary partner, marking closer ties between the two major trade service platforms, Wang added.

More than 20 leading Chinese enterprises are participating in CTW Global 2025, presenting innovations in AI, information and communication technology (ICT), and digital marketing. Traditional craftsmanship is also on display, showcasing China's unique blend of cultural artistry and modern design.

The event also hosts the 2025 China (Fujian)-UAE (Dubai) Service Trade Exchange Conference to facilitate targeted matchmaking between Chinese and regional enterprises. From software localization and smart logistics to cultural tourism and design partnerships, numerous cross-sector projects will be discussed during the conference.

Firms from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Africa have joined Chinese participants in exploring collaboration opportunities in sustainable construction, interior design, and smart materials.

The event is expected to draw more than 1,500 delegates and 300 international buyers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)