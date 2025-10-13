Chinese vice premier urges efforts to boost growth of specialized enterprises

October 13, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a petrochemical base in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 9, 2025. Zhang made a research trip to east China's Zhejiang Province from Thursday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for further work to augment the growth of enterprises that use specialized and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip in east China's Zhejiang Province from Thursday to Saturday.

In the city of Ningbo, Zhang visited several such enterprises spanning the sectors of all-solid-state batteries for new energy vehicles, optical instruments and components, and industry vertical models -- learning in detail about these firms' research and development (R&D), production and operations, and transformation and upgrading endeavors.

He said that enterprises that use specialized and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products constitute a vital force in building manufacturing power and developing new quality productive forces -- and that they should be supported in their technological innovation efforts and R&D investment.

Zhang added that efforts should be made to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation and promote the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence in R&D design, product manufacturing and process optimization.

While in the province, Zhang also inspected a petrochemical base in the city of Zhoushan -- where he learned about work safety improvements and the upgrading of chemical industrial parks.

He said work should be done to strengthen inspection of major hazard sources and key facilities, detect problems early, accelerate the elimination and upgrading of old chemical facilities, and enhance safety of chemical enterprises.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an enterprise in the sector of all-solid-state batteries for new energy vehicles, in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2025. Zhang made a research trip to east China's Zhejiang Province from Thursday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

