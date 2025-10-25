China's Hainan Free Trade Port to launch island-wide independent customs operation

Xinhua) 10:40, October 25, 2025

A staff member works at a technology center laboratory of the Haikou Customs in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Oct. 22, 2025.

China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) is set to launch an island-wide independent customs operation on Dec. 18, 2025, underscoring the country's wider push for high-standard opening up.

"The launch of the island-wide independent customs operation will give Hainan greater latitude to pilot higher-standard opening-up measures," said Cai Ping, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

These initiatives will not only drive the island's high-quality development, but also provide a testing ground for broader national reform and opening up, sending a clear message to the world that China's commitment to high-level openness is unwavering, and that its doors will continue to open wider, Cai said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows equipment inside the centralized inspection yard of a freight port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

A drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows the customs inspection area at the centralized inspection yard of a freight port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows an interior view of the business operation monitoring center of the Haikou Customs in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

A staff member works at a technology center laboratory of the Haikou Customs in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Oct. 22, 2025.

