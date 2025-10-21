Longyang Gorge area develops distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry
A worker sorts newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A fisherman casts a fishing net in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Workers sort newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Fishermen weigh newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A fisherman docks a boat in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Tourists take photos at a homestay in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A worker processes dried silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A homestay is pictured in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows fishing light attractors in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows fish drying nets in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a tourist resort in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A worker prepares newly-harvested silver fish for drying in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.
In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists travel off-peak after National Day holiday to S China's Hainan
- 3rd Hainan Int'l Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 opens in Haikou
- Hainan's aircraft repair hub soars as magnet for global airlines
- South China's Hainan sees over 2 million inbound, outbound passengers this year
- French lens captures tropical romance, development in south China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.