Longyang Gorge area develops distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry

Xinhua) 09:35, October 21, 2025

A worker sorts newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A fisherman casts a fishing net in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Workers sort newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Fishermen weigh newly-harvested silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A fisherman docks a boat in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists take photos at a homestay in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A worker processes dried silver fish in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A homestay is pictured in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows fishing light attractors in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows fish drying nets in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a tourist resort in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A worker prepares newly-harvested silver fish for drying in the Longyang Gorge area in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Each year from late August to late November, fishermen in Longyang Gorge are busy harvesting silver fish.

In recent years, the Longyang Gorge area has taken advantage of its abundant water resources and favorable ecological environment to develop a distinctive silver fish fishery and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)