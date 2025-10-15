French lens captures tropical romance, development in south China

Xinhua) 16:44, October 15, 2025

HAIKOU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- On an azure shore in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province, French photographer Ludovic Eric Shen meticulously adjusted his camera, capturing a perfect moment during the wedding photoshoot of a Chinese couple.

"Perfect! Turn your face slightly to the right... Beautiful! Walk a little, look at me... smile, wonderful!" Such were his instructions during the shoot, as he guided the couple with both precision and care.

Behind the camera, Ludovic isn't just targeting frozen moments of happiness, but also framing a beautiful fusion of French romantic aesthetics and Hainan's tropical allure.

Ludovic's journey to China began in 2018, after spending 16 years in Mexico, where he honed his skills in commercial photography and visual arts.

His first visit to Sanya during the Chinese Lunar New Year left an indelible mark on him. "The sky was ablaze with fireworks, it was an unforgettable memory," he recalled.

Ludovic later decided to return to Sanya to establish his own photography business, calling it LES Photography, and specializing in wedding and family portraits. His company now brings together a diverse team of international photographers and local Chinese staff.

Having experienced both Western and Asian cultures, Ludovic is particularly struck by the emphasis on family, emotion and tradition in Chinese weddings.

As the art director of LES Photography, Ludovic believes that the essence of photography lies in capturing genuine emotions and experiences. "Photography is not just about pressing the shutter. It's about helping couples express their true feelings in a natural and relaxed way," he explained. His studio focuses on simple, elegant and authentic styles, blending international photography concepts with local culture to deliver immersive experiences.

"I love the sunlight, the sea and the openness of Hainan's culture," Ludovic said. Since settling in Sanya, he has witnessed the city's rapid tourism growth and new opportunities delivered by the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Recent policy reforms, notably, have made it easier for foreign entrepreneurs to register companies and collaborate with local partners. "The business environment here is becoming more open and efficient. We've received strong policy support that helps us grow with confidence," Ludovic said.

Ludovic's company continues to expand, and he plans to open branches in Hainan's provincial capital Haikou and Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, while also seeking to set up overseas shooting bases in Paris and Milan to offer cross-border wedding services to Chinese clients. "I hope to build LES Photography into one of the top wedding photography brands in Sanya," he said.

With Hainan's island-wide special customs operations scheduled to take effect on Dec. 18, cross-border exchanges are expected to become even smoother and more dynamic. For Ludovic, this marks another chapter in his journey of connection and creation.

"I was born in France, lived in Mexico for 16 years, and now China has become an inseparable part of my life -- my second home," he said. "Through photography, I hope to share emotions and stories that bridge cultures and help the world see a more open and diverse China."

