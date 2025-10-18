3rd Hainan Int'l Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 opens in Haikou

Xinhua) 10:09, October 18, 2025

Visitors learn about vegetables and fruits during the 3rd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting the participation of many Chinese and foreign brands. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Exhibitors introduce seafood products to visitors during the 3rd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting the participation of many Chinese and foreign brands. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Exhibitors introduce Ethiopian coffee products to visitors during the 3rd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting the participation of many Chinese and foreign brands. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

People visit the 3rd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting the participation of many Chinese and foreign brands. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows tropical fruits at the 3rd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting the participation of many Chinese and foreign brands. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

