Tourists travel off-peak after National Day holiday to S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:54, October 20, 2025

Tourists visit Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists watch an underwater show at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial photo shows a seaside view in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial photo shows a mini train running at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial photo shows a mini train running at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists check in and out at a hotel in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

