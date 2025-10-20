Tourists travel off-peak after National Day holiday to S China's Hainan
Tourists visit Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists watch an underwater show at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
An aerial photo shows a seaside view in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists visit Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
An aerial photo shows a mini train running at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
An aerial photo shows a mini train running at Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 19, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists check in and out at a hotel in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- 3rd Hainan Int'l Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2025 opens in Haikou
- Hainan's aircraft repair hub soars as magnet for global airlines
- South China's Hainan sees over 2 million inbound, outbound passengers this year
- French lens captures tropical romance, development in south China
- China's Sanya expands international air network with three new routes
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.