Senior legislators study guiding principles of key Party plenum

Xinhua) 09:44, October 25, 2025

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members' group, presides over a meeting of the group to study the guiding principles from the just-concluded fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Leading Party members of China's national legislature met on Friday to study the guiding principles from the just-concluded fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

During the plenum, which was held from Monday to Thursday, participants deliberated on and adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, according to a communique of the session.

The Friday meeting of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) also discussed measures to implement the study outcomes in the practical work of people's congresses.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members' group, presided over the Friday meeting and delivered remarks.

The meeting underscored the importance of the Party plenum, emphasizing that earnestly studying and implementing the plenum's guiding principles is a major political task at present and will remain so in the period to come.

It called for efforts to accurately grasp the economic and social development goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), while providing legal guarantees for accelerating the formation of a new development pattern and advancing high-quality development.

It also emphasized ensuring full implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee in the work of people's congresses, as well as improving conduct, enforcing discipline, and combating corruption in a resolute manner.

