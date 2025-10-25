Over 1.9 mln people across Gaza Strip displaced during Gaza war: UN

Xinhua) 09:31, October 25, 2025

Palestinians gather at a street vendor under the destroyed buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. The United Nations estimates that approximately 92 percent of all residential buildings in Gaza -- around 436,000 homes -- have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the conflict. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people across the Gaza Strip have been displaced during the war. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians are seen on a street of destroyed buildings, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian child walks on a street of destroyed buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Destroyed buildings are seen in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian is seen standing next to destroyed buildings, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

