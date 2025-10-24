China urges int'l community to follow ICJ advisory opinion on Palestine's humanitarian crisis

Xinhua) 11:12, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called on the international community to take the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a guide for effectively alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing that the international community needs to make unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

The Hague-based ICJ affirmed on Wednesday that Israel is obligated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including assistance provided by UN agencies.

Guo said the ICJ's advisory opinion clearly states that Israel is obligated to cooperate with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the occupied Palestinian territories, which responds to the widespread concerns and expectations of the international community.

As a responsible major country, China actively participated in the ICJ's proceedings, submitted written opinions and made oral statements in court, which fully explained its positions on important international law issues, Guo said, adding that China's positions are fully reflected in the advisory opinion issued by the court.

"We will continue to participate constructively in international legal affairs, safeguard international fairness and justice with concrete actions, and promote the progress of international rule of law," he said.

On the Palestinian issue, China's position is consistent and clear, and China has always upheld justice and firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people, the spokesperson stressed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)