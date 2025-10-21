Gaza ceasefire after weekend violence allows humanitarian aid in again: UN

Xinhua) 08:10, October 21, 2025

A heavy machinery removes debris from a street in Gaza City, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The world body is encouraged that the fragile Gaza truce has resumed, after a burst of apparent weekend breaches, allowing humanitarian aid to resume, a UN spokesperson said on Monday.

"We are encouraged that the parties have reaffirmed their commitments to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and commend the steadfast efforts of the mediators," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "We remain concerned by all acts of violence in Gaza and the reported attacks and strikes that took place yesterday."

Dujarric urged the parties to honor all their commitments, ensure the protection of civilians and avoid any actions that could lead to a renewal of hostilities and undermine humanitarian operations.

"We reiterate the Secretary-General's call for the release of the remains of all the deceased hostages," he added.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said its partners successfully resumed the distribution of food parcels to thousands of families in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis for the first time in months.

The office said that for the first time, Israeli authorities on Sunday allowed the United Nations to deploy monitors at the Kissufim crossing and that the office welcomes the development for the much-needed visibility into that segment of the humanitarian pipeline.

OCHA said UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher wrapped up his visit to the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

On Saturday, he visited a UN Children's Fund nutrition center and witnessed some road clearance projects run by the UN Development Programme.

Fletcher left the strip later on Saturday through the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing.

On Sunday, he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, where they discussed the massive humanitarian needs in Gaza, the 60-day aid scale-up scheme, the importance of sustaining the ceasefire, the situation in the West Bank and the path to long-term peace, said OCHA.

In Jerusalem on Monday, Fletcher met with the UN humanitarian country team of the occupied Palestinian territory, bringing together about 15 UN entities and representatives of some 200 international and local nongovernmental organizations.

Fletcher and the Minderoo Foundation of Australia announced a contribution of 10 million Australian dollars (about 6.5 million U.S. dollars) from the Minderoo Foundation for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, delivered in close coordination with the 60-day plan.

In the West Bank, OCHA said that between Oct. 7 and 13, 71 settler attacks were documented, half of which were related to the current olive harvest season. The incidents, affecting Palestinians in 27 villages, included attacks on harvesters, theft of crops and harvesting equipment, and vandalism of olive trees, resulting in casualties and property damage.

