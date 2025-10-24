Chinese envoy calls for durable ceasefire in Gaza

October 24, 2025

Fu Cong (C, front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a UN Security Council open debate at the UN headquarters in New York, on Oct. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for a durable ceasefire in Gaza.

"The current ceasefire should become the basis for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told an open debate of the UN Security Council.

Yet disturbingly, violations of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas are still taking place, leading to casualties of innocent civilians, he said.

"China calls on all parties concerned to fully abide by the requirements of the ceasefire agreement, work to achieve a truly comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and ensure that Gaza will regain security and stability," said Fu.

Despite the partial resumption of humanitarian assistance, many obstacles persist, and the urgent humanitarian needs are far from being met, Fu said. Israel must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law as the occupying power, open all border crossings, guarantee the large-scale entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza and their safe and orderly distribution, and lift restrictions on aid operations conducted by humanitarian agencies, he said.

Fu said that Gaza is the homeland of the Palestinian people, not a bargaining chip in international politics. Any arrangement on the future of Gaza must adhere to the consensus on "Palestinians governing Palestine," and respect the will of the Palestinian people, he said. After two years of indiscriminate bombings, Gaza is devastated and inhospitable, and it is imperative to start reconstruction and restore livelihoods as soon as possible, he said.

Fu said that implementing the two-state solution is the only way out for the Palestinian question, adding that it has no alternative and must not be denied. Only when an independent State of Palestine is established and when the legitimate national rights of the Palestinians are realized, can historical injustices and the root causes of violence be eliminated, and lasting, peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel be achieved, he said.

Israel must stop its settlement activities in the West Bank and stop undermining the foundations of governance by the Palestinian Authority, he said. The international community should reject unilateral actions that jeopardize the basis of the two-state solution, and support Palestine's independent statehood and its full membership at the UN at an early date, said Fu.

The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and should play a positive role in upholding peace and stability in Gaza, Fu said. China stands ready to work with the international community to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, implement the two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine, he said.

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a scene during a UN Security Council open debate at the UN headquarters in New York. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

