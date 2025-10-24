Xi congratulates Rodrigo Paz Pereira on election as president of Bolivia

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as president of Bolivia.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Bolivia are good friends and good partners, saying that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 40 years ago, China-Bolivia relations have maintained a good momentum of development.

The two sides have understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation across various fields, and fostered deep friendship between the two peoples, Xi said.

China highly appreciates Bolivia's adherence to the one-China principle, Xi said. Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bolivia relations, Xi said he is ready to work with President-elect Paz to steer the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to a new level and better benefit the two peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Bolivian Vice President-elect Edmand Lara.

