Xi congratulates Rodrigo Paz Pereira on election as president of Bolivia
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as president of Bolivia.
In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Bolivia are good friends and good partners, saying that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 40 years ago, China-Bolivia relations have maintained a good momentum of development.
The two sides have understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation across various fields, and fostered deep friendship between the two peoples, Xi said.
China highly appreciates Bolivia's adherence to the one-China principle, Xi said. Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bolivia relations, Xi said he is ready to work with President-elect Paz to steer the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to a new level and better benefit the two peoples.
On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Bolivian Vice President-elect Edmand Lara.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to attend APEC meeting, visit ROK from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1
- Xi plays decisive role in formulating Party leadership's recommendations for 15th Five-Year Plan: official
- CPC plenum concludes, adopting recommendations for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan
- Xi chairs symposium to solicit non-CPC personages' opinions on drafting five-year plan recommendations
- Advancing Chinese modernization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.