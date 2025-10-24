Advancing Chinese modernization

China Daily) 10:39, October 24, 2025

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivers an important address during the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, which was held from Monday to Thursday in Beijing. XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA

China will continue to build on its achievements of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and work to open up new prospects in advancing Chinese modernization, according to a communique issued after a key meeting of the Communist Party of China concluded on Thursday.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which began on Monday, set out major objectives for the country's economic and social development in the next five years, including making substantial progress in achieving scientific and technological self-reliance and strength, and securing new breakthroughs in comprehensively deepening reform.

Building on this foundation and striving forward for another five years, by 2035, China will see a significant increase in its economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, national defense capabilities, overall national strength and international influence, the communique said.

At that time, the country's per capita GDP will be on a par with that of a mid-level developed country, with the people leading better and happier lives, and the goal of basically achieving socialist modernization will be realized, it said.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and other leaders attend the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. SHEN HONG/XINHUA

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered important speeches at the session, which adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development. Xi also delivered explanatory remarks on the draft recommendations.

China is now on the verge of fulfilling the main goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period will be crucial as the nation works to consolidate its foundations and advance across multiple fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035. The period will thus serve as a key link between past achievements and future progress, the communique said.

Participants in the session stressed the importance of maintaining strategic resolve and bolstering confidence in securing success, given the profound and complex changes China faces in the years ahead.

The country's development will enter a phase in which strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and uncertainties and unforeseen factors continue to grow, it noted.

Efforts should be made to proactively identify, respond to and steer changes, and to have both the courage and ability to be both brave and adept in carrying out the struggle, the communique said.

It emphasized that China must be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms, and with a spirit of historical initiative, surmount difficulties and risks, meet challenges head on, and focus its strength on running its own affairs well.

The communique underscored the need to build a modernized industrial system and strengthen the foundations of the real economy, while advancing in the direction of smarter, greener and more integrated development.

To achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and steer the development of new quality productive forces, it called for advancing original innovation and achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

China should also build a robust domestic market and work faster to foster a new pattern of development, the communique said. It urged vigorous promotion of consumption, expansion of effective investment, and the resolute removal of barriers impeding the building of a unified national market.

It added that the country should move faster to develop a high-standard socialist market economy and boost the momentum for high-quality development by fully stimulating the vitality of market entities, improving mechanisms for market-based allocation of production factors, and enhancing the efficiency of macroeconomic governance, among others.

Highlighting the need to promote high-standard opening-up and foster new horizons for mutually beneficial cooperation, the communique called for the steady expansion of institutional opening-up, safeguarding the multilateral trading system, and broadening international economic circulation.

The document urged proactive efforts to take the initiative to open wider, promote innovative trade development, broaden the scope for two-way investment cooperation, and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The communique also stressed the need to accelerate agricultural and rural modernization, refine the country's regional economic layout, inspire the cultural creativity of the entire nation, ensure and improve public well-being, accelerate the green transition, modernize the national security system, and achieve the centenary goals of the People's Liberation Army on schedule.

The need to remain firmly focused on accomplishing this year's economic and social development goals was also emphasized at the meeting.

The session decided to add Zhang Shengmin as a vice-chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, according to the communique.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)