Xi plays decisive role in formulating Party leadership's recommendations for 15th Five-Year Plan: official

Xinhua) 13:08, October 24, 2025

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) holds a press conference on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has played a decisive role in formulating the Party leadership's recommendations for China's 15th Five-Year Plan, an official said Friday.

Leading the drafting team, Xi set the overall vision and provided guidance throughout the process, said Jiang Jinquan, head of the CPC Central Committee Policy Research Office, at a press conference on the guiding principles from the just-concluded plenum.

Jiang hailed the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development as the most important outcome of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held from Monday to Thursday.

Jiang Jinquan, director of the Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a press conference held by the CPC Central Committee on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

