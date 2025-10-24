Home>>
Xi chairs symposium to solicit non-CPC personages' opinions on drafting five-year plan recommendations
(Xinhua) 11:08, October 24, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired a symposium on Aug. 27 to solicit opinions from non-Party personages on drafting the CPC Central Committee's recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for China's economic and social development.
