Home>>
Trending in China | Yengisar knife: epic craftsmanship from Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 13:57, October 24, 2025
The Yengisar knife is a renowned blade from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Known for its exquisite design, razor-sharp blade and distinctive hilt inlay, the Yengisar knife combines practical utility with exceptional artistic value.
(Produced by Wang Ruofan; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.