Trending in China | Yengisar knife: epic craftsmanship from Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 13:57, October 24, 2025

The Yengisar knife is a renowned blade from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Known for its exquisite design, razor-sharp blade and distinctive hilt inlay, the Yengisar knife combines practical utility with exceptional artistic value.

