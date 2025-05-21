Fantastic craftsmanship in China

People's Daily Online) 16:04, May 21, 2025

On an eggshell just 0.35 millimeters thick, a drill approaches a delicate membrane only 0.02 millimeters thin. To pierce the shell without breaking the membrane demands not only the exceptional sharpening skills of Chen Bin, a recipient of the National May 1 Labor Medal, but also precise control of the drilling feed. This astonishing craftsmanship continues to push the boundaries of machining key components for aerospace technology.

When hands meet delicate dough, a world of flavors shaped by Eastern craftsmanship is born. National Role Model Worker Zhao Huilian and her team brought China's heartfelt hospitality to friends across the globe.

Deep in the mountains of northern China, crane operators train by lifting eggs—mastering the art of millimeter-level precision. In 2020, Tian Demei, honored as the Annual Great Country Craftsman, successfully hoisted a 2,100-tonne rotor in a single attempt, marking the successful installation of the world's first 1-million-kilowatt hydropower unit.

Focused, meticulous, relentless in the pursuit of excellence—the great craftsmen of our nation are the backbone of China's engineering marvels, the unsung heroes behind the country's rapid development.

Workers in every industry are laying the foundation for China's rise. And behind it all is the vital work of labor unions at all levels. For over a century, China's labor unions have served as a bridge between the Party and the working people, answering the call of the times and responding to the needs of workers.

Since 2017, under the leadership of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the country has advanced reform in building a stronger industrial workforce. Workers' roles are more valued, their beliefs more steadfast, and their skills more refined, yielding major progress across the board.

Choose a craft. Devote a lifetime. Leave a legacy. The value of labor lies not in the volume of applause, but in how hands can forge brilliance from the ordinary.

Times may change and missions may shift, but the spirit of hard work, unity, and unyielding effort should never change.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)