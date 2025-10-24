Home>>
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship
(Xinhua) 13:51, October 24, 2025
JIUQUAN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.
The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, according to the CMSA.
All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.
