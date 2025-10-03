Taikonauts send heartfelt greetings on China's National Day from space

Xinhua) 11:41, October 03, 2025

This screenshot from a video released by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Oct. 1, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 taikonauts Chen Dong (C), Chen Zhongrui (R) and Wang Jie sending their heartfelt National Day greetings aboard China's Tiangong space station. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Dressed in red festive sweatshirts adorned with heart prints, three taikonauts aboard China's Tiangong space station sent heartfelt National Day greetings from 400 km above Earth on Wednesday.

"From the Chinese space station, we send our best wishes to our great motherland. May she enjoy lasting peace and prosperity," the crew said in a video released by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). Their shirts can be seen emblazoned with the Chinese characters for "I love you, China."

Falling on Oct. 1, National Day marks the founding of New China. In the video, the Shenzhou-20 crew commemorated the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China from space.

Three-time taikonaut and crew commander Chen Dong said this was his second National Day spent in orbit. He expressed gratitude to the dedicated staff members of China's manned space program and to the Chinese people for their continued support and attention to the space station.

On April 24 this year, the Shenzhou-20 taikonauts were launched into orbit, embarking on their space exploration mission. They have been in orbit for over 150 days and have completed four rounds of extravehicular activities, making them one of the two Chinese crews to have conducted the most extravehicular missions.

"Every time I put on a spacesuit and look down at Earth from space, my heart fills with pride and glory," said crew member Chen Zhongrui, an air force pilot-turned taikonaut who is on his first space trip.

During their six-month stay on the space station, the Shenzhou-20 crew is scheduled to carry out a series of experiments and applications in fields such as space life sciences and human body research, microgravity physical science, and emerging space technologies. So far, all tasks have been progressing smoothly, the CMSA said.

Spacecraft engineer and first-time taikonaut Wang Jie reassured audiences on Earth, noting that the Shenzhou-20 taikonauts were in good condition and committed to advancing their in-orbit science tasks while preparing to welcome the upcoming Shenzhou-21 crew.

The trio concluded their messages with finger-heart gestures for the camera.

Since 2022, China's National Day celebrations have reached space, with the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts aboard the Tiangong space station sending a congratulatory message to wish the motherland a happy birthday.

According to the CMSA, the orbiting Shenzhou-20 crew will also celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival (Oct. 6), a traditional event symbolizing family reunions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)