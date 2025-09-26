Shenzhou-20 astronauts complete fourth round of extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 16:48, September 26, 2025

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 25, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Wang Jie performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's fourth round of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 25, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronauts Wang Jie (L) and Chen Zhongrui working inside China's orbiting space station. The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's fourth round of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 25, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Dong working inside China's space station combination. The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's fourth round of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 25, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Zhongrui working inside China's space station. The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's fourth round of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

