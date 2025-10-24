Warships conduct alongside replenishment

China Military Online) 11:09, October 24, 2025

Frigate Ganzhou (Hull 620) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment while moored at sea during a maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)