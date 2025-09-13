Chinese military tracks, monitors U.S., British warships transiting through Taiwan Strait: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:02, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has sent navy and air force troops to track and monitor the U.S. destroyer Higgins and the British frigate HMS Richmond, which transited through the Taiwan Strait and made provocative actions on Friday.

Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, noted in a written statement that the situation has been responded to and handled effectively.

"The actions of the United States and the UK have sent out wrong signals and undermined peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," said Shi.

The troops of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command always remain on high alert and stand ready to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and regional peace and stability, he added.

