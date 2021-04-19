Home>>
Warship fires at mock target on the sea
(China Military Online) 16:28, April 19, 2021
Warship attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandsails on the sea duringa maritime training exercise on March 27, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
Photos
