Warship fires at mock target on the sea

China Military Online) 16:28, April 19, 2021

Warship attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandsails on the sea duringa maritime training exercise on March 27, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

