Home>>
Painting with Yi lacquer: A window into China's intangible heritage
(People's Daily App) 13:18, October 23, 2025
Yi lacquer, traditional handicrafts passed down among the Yi people in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, has a history of over 1,700 years. Using traditional coating, carving and gilding techniques, these works feature bold colors and simple forms, often adorned with sun and bird motifs that reflect the Yi people's unique aesthetic and cultural traditions.
(Compiled by Fan Yuting)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Heritage vision helps shape a shared future
- Four Chinese sites added to World Heritage Irrigation Structures list
- Global South World Heritage Forum held in Yuxi, SW China
- Ties help bolster heritage protection
- China ensures effective cultural heritage protection through legislative efforts: report
- How a Chinese town guards its prehistoric legacy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.