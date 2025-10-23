Painting with Yi lacquer: A window into China's intangible heritage

Yi lacquer, traditional handicrafts passed down among the Yi people in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, has a history of over 1,700 years. Using traditional coating, carving and gilding techniques, these works feature bold colors and simple forms, often adorned with sun and bird motifs that reflect the Yi people's unique aesthetic and cultural traditions.

