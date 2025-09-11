Four Chinese sites added to World Heritage Irrigation Structures list

Xinhua) 09:11, September 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of Jianjiangyan Irrigation System in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Four Chinese sites have been added to the World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS) list, according to the Ministry of Water Resources. (Photo by Zhang Yong/Xinhua)

The four Chinese sites, namely Chishan Lake Irrigation System, Yuanyang Hani Terraces, Jianjiangyan Irrigation System, and Mentougou Ancient Canals of Yongding River, were selected to join a new batch of sites added to the WHIS register during the ongoing 76th International Executive Council Meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation &Drainage (ICID), according to the ministry. The meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

