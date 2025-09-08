Global South World Heritage Forum held in Yuxi, SW China

Guests attend the Global South World Heritage Forum at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2025 shows the Global South World Heritage Forum held at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2025 shows an outside view of the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Global South World Heritage Forum is held at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Guests visit the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site after the Global South World Heritage Forum in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Guests attend the Global South World Heritage Forum at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Guests attend the Global South World Heritage Forum at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil Site in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

