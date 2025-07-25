China ensures effective cultural heritage protection through legislative efforts: report

Xinhua) 16:36, July 25, 2025

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- To ensure that its cultural heritage is well protected, China emphasized the importance of legislative efforts and has formulated a series of laws and regulations in this regard, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

The report, titled "In Joint Stewardship of the Treasures of Human Civilization: China's Philosophy and Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection in the New Era," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report, over the years, China has enacted the Cultural Relics Protection Law and the Law on Intangible Cultural Heritage, as well as relevant administrative regulations, such as the regulations on the protection of the Great Wall, the regulations on museums, and the regulation on the protection of famous historical and cultural cities, towns and villages.

Notably, a revised Cultural Relics Protection Law went into effect in March 2025. The law, which underwent its second revision, had 19 new provisions added and 75 amended.

As of now, China has established a multi-layered and priority-driven legal framework that provides firm and effective judicial support for the protection, preservation, and utilization of the country's cultural heritage, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)