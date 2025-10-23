Multiple regions report steady growth in first three quarters

08:23, October 23, 2025 By Liu Yang ( Global Times

Multiple Chinese regions announced GDP data for the first three quarters of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, with their economic performances seeing steady growth featured by the development of high-tech manufacturing industry.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday that the capital city's GDP expanded 5.6 percent to 3.84 trillion yuan ($539.2 billion) during the period, and the value-added of industrial enterprises increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year.

The deployment of new quality productive forces accelerated, with the value-added of strategic emerging industries increasing 17.9 percent and that of high-tech manufacturing rising 9.9 percent. The output of lithium-ion batteries surged by 160 percent, new-energy vehicles by 150 percent and service robots by 39.6 percent, according to the bureau.

On the same day, Shanghai released its GDP data, which showed growth of 5.5 percent year-on-year. The output value of the artificial intelligence manufacturing industry grew by 12.8 percent, that of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry increased by 11.3 percent, and that of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry rose by 3.6 percent.

In the first nine months, the total output value of the manufacturing sector of strategic emerging industries grew by 7.3 percent year-on-year. Among them, the new-energy industry increased by 19.6 percent, the next-generation information technology industry grew by 10.9 percent, and the high-end equipment industry rose by 10.3 percent, according to the official data.

Shanghai's retail sales increased by 4.3 percent, with the trade-in policy for consumer goods continuing to show significant effects. Retail sales of sports and entertainment products, furniture, and household appliances and audiovisual equipment grew by 27.7 percent, 22.1 percent, and 28.2 percent year-on-year.

The transaction volume of the city's major financial markets increased by 12.7 percent year-on-year, the official data showed.

On Tuesday, Southwest China's Sichuan Province said that its GDP expanded 5.5 percent in the first nine months, with the value-added of high-tech manufacturing increasing 11.6 percent year-on-year. The aviation, spacecraft, and equipment manufacturing sector grew by 21.6 percent, and the electronics and communication equipment manufacturing sector expanded by 20.2 percent. The output of lithium-ion batteries rose by 59.4 percent, that of smartwatches increased 54.3 percent, and that of industrial robots by 48.1 percent.

Sichuan's retail sales rose 5.8 percent year-on-year, with online retail sales up by 26.3 percent, data showed.

The GDP of Central China's Henan Province, a major agricultural region, grew by 5.6 percent, official data showed on Tuesday. Vegetable and edible fungi output reached 61.345 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.8 percent. Specialty economic crops developed rapidly, with Chinese medicinal herb output reaching 435,200 tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.0 percent.

The value-added of high-tech manufacturing in Henan grew by 13.9 percent year-on-year. The value-added of strategic emerging industries increased by 11.6 percent, the highest growth rate since 2022. The new-energy vehicle industry and the next-generation information technology industry saw value-added growth of 19.3 percent and 16.1 percent.

"Official data showed that high-tech manufacturing in these provinces and cities is growing rapidly, with emerging industries becoming a new engine for growth," said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, highlighting the localities' policies that focus on high-quality development driven by innovation.

In addition, policies to expand domestic consumption have taken effect, with new trends such as services consumption and green consumption emerging, which also injected momentum into economic growth, Wang told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of Forum 50 for Digital-Real Economies Integration, noted the efforts of these regions to leverage local conditions to develop new quality productive forces. "These provinces, whether agricultural powerhouses or innovation hubs, use local advantages to achieve steady economic growth," Hu said.

China's GDP grew 5.2 percentyear-on-year in the first three quarters of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, showing that the country's economy has withstood pressure and achieved commendable development results, maintaining an overall stable and progressing development trend.

Looking forward, Hu said that in addition to expanding investment in high-tech manufacturing, more efforts should be made to promote domestic consumption, with supporting policies for "Double 11" and other shopping festivals and events, as well as exploring more new business models.

Wang noted that localities should continue to accelerate the construction of major projects and expand access for private capital in a bid to stimulate market vitality.

