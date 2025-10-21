Top court cracks down on firearms

China Daily) 10:07, October 21, 2025

China's top court has reiterated the need to strictly control firearms and explosives, underscoring its judicial commitment to eliminating gun-related hazards and maintaining public security.

With the release of six landmark cases, the Supreme People's Court emphasized the importance of cracking down on gun-related offenses, particularly those involving modified weapons. The court urged judges nationwide to protect people's lives and property.

"Firearms, ammunition and explosives can escalate criminal activities, leading to major violent incidents and easily causing public panic," the top court said. "It is essential to intensify control over such items and take a tough stance on related offenses."

The court said the disclosed cases mainly involved nail guns, noting that the modification of such tools into firearms has become relatively common in some regions in recent years. Several areas have even reported serious injuries caused by these altered devices.

A nail gun is a rapid fastening tool used in construction and renovation. It operates by using compressed air, gas from gunpowder or electricity to drive nails, bolts and other fasteners at high speed into materials such as concrete, steel and wood.

"However, because nail guns are easy to obtain and modify, a number of individuals have purchased key components to process and assemble them into firearms, posing a serious potential threat to public safety," the court said.

In one case, two operators of a hardware store in Qidong, Jiangsu province, were aware of the dangers of attaching metal plates to nail guns but still bought, sold and shipped the modified devices to buyers through an online platform for financial gain. Attaching the plates would allow the guns to fire metal projectiles without needing to press the gun against a hard surface, as they are traditionally used.

According to a police investigation, the two individuals bought, sold and mailed 36 nail guns equipped with metal plates, earning a profit of 16,324 yuan ($2,290). All the items processed and sold by the pair were classified as firearms under the law.

A court in Qidong found that their actions constituted illegal trafficking and the mailing of firearms. One defendant was sentenced to 11 years in prison and the other to 12 years.

"A nail gun will be classified as a firearm under the Criminal Law if it can discharge metal projectiles or other materials without the support of a hard surface, as this capability poses a risk of injury to individuals," the local court said.

It added that because the two offenders knowingly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of such dangerous tools despite understanding the potential harm, their actions constituted "serious circumstances" under the law, leading to sentences exceeding 10 years.

The Supreme People's Court said the ruling "reflects the judiciary's firm stance against crimes involving firearms and similar tools" and will help prevent gun-related violence, strengthen public safety measures and maintain social stability.

While harshly punishing people who commit such crimes, the court also stated that those who illegally collect firearms or related items as a hobby — and who have not used them for illegal activities or caused serious consequences — may be eligible for leniency if they turn themselves in to authorities.

The court also encouraged the public to raise awareness of safety and the rule of law and to promptly report any information involving guns and explosives to the police.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)