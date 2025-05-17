China executes 3 convicted of sex crimes against minors

Xinhua) 15:32, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Three sex offenders convicted of sexually assaulting minors were executed in China on Friday, according to an official statement from the Supreme People's Court (SPC), the country's highest court.

The SPC, which approved the death sentences, emphasized that the sentencing and subsequent executions reflect China's unwavering commitment to eliminating sexual abuse of minors and serve as a deterrent for potential perpetrators.

Among the executed was a man surnamed Zhao, who had worked as an instructor at an illegal educational institution. There, he and his cohorts abused and unlawfully confined dozens of underage students. Zhao was found to have repeatedly raped eight underage girls, three of whom were below the age of 14.

Another executed individual, surnamed Wang, exploited an online platform to deceive and coerce underage victims into taking and sharing inappropriate images and videos. Using these as a bargaining chip, he progressed to rape and sexually harass nine underage females, seven of whom were under 14 and one adolescent girl with intellectual disability. Wang's crimes also included sexually abusing 10 other young girls and a young boy.

The third executed man, surnamed Chen and a convicted rapist, committed rape by luring and coercing victims through the internet. He raped three girls below 14 years old multiple times. Chen also conspired with accomplices to gang-rape one of these girls. Additionally, he molested two other under-14 girls and was involved in extortion.

The SPC said that as sexual abuse crimes against minors become more concealed and varied, the urgency for early prevention has escalated.

The court advocated for a more robust and multi-faceted minor protection system, encompassing families, schools, society, online platforms, government, and judicial authorities.

It also urged heightened supervision of youth educational institutions, a cleaner online environment, and increased efforts from parents and schools to educate minors on sex and personal safety, proper internet usage, and legal awareness.

