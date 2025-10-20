Maiden voyage completed on the China-Europe Arctic container express route

October 20, 2025 By Han Xin, Gu Chun, Dou Hanyang ( People's Daily

The "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, docks at the Port of Felixstowe, the UK. (Photo/Sun Zhuoyu)

In the early hours of Oct. 14 (Beijing time), the "Istanbul Bridge," operated by Sea Legend Line Limited, docked at the Port of Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port, marking the successful completion of the maiden voyage of the China-Europe Arctic container express route.

The vessel carried 4,890 containers loaded with photovoltaic modules, energy storage systems, and cross-border e-commerce goods. Departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, it navigated the Arctic Northeast Passage, completing the journey to Europe in just 20 days.

"This is the world's first container route through the Arctic specifically designed for cross-border e-commerce and high value-added goods," said an official with China's Ministry of Transport. "It is also a major achievement in the development of the 'Ice Silk Road' under the Belt and Road Initiative," the official added.

The new route provides faster and more sustainable logistics solutions for China's high-end manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce, and new energy industries. Compared with traditional routes, the Arctic Express reduces travel time by up to 22 days and lowers carbon emissions per voyage by approximately 50 percent, according to a representative from Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

A significant portion of the inaugural shipment included lithium battery energy storage systems and auto parts for new energy vehicles. "Previously, shipping through the Suez Canal took about 40 days. Now, deliveries arrive in as little as 18 days, improving quality control," said Zhou Chujing, logistics and procurement manager at Sigenergy, a company focusing on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions.

Photo shows the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route. (Photo/Xiang Lianmei)

Zhou also highlighted that the Arctic's naturally low temperatures enhance the stability of battery shipments and other sensitive goods. The improved efficiency also contributes to cost savings across the supply chain.

"Our inventory levels can be reduced by up to 40 percent, significantly lowering capital costs and enhancing supply chain responsiveness, said Li Xiaobin, chief operating officer of Sea Legend Line Limited. Zhang Guanghui, warehouse manager at Yinghe Express, a logistics firm based in east China's Zhejiang province, noted that shipping costs via the Arctic Express are approximately 40 percent lower than those of the China-Europe freight train, further enhancing the company's competitiveness in European markets.

Beyond logistics, the route enhances global connectivity for Ningbo-Zhoushan Port. "With this launch, the port now links the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, and Arctic Oceans, completing its global route network," said Sun Xuejun, chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Logistics Group Co., Ltd.

In the first eight months of this year, China-EU trade reached 3.88 trillion yuan, up 4.3 percent year on year and accounting for 13.1 percent of China's total foreign trade.

Industry experts suggest the Arctic Express, as the third maritime corridor between China and Europe, will deepen trade ties, particularly in high-end manufacturing and the new energy sector, and contribute to the dual circulation strategy by strengthening domestic and international economic integration.

Looking ahead, the Arctic Express will operate from July to November each year, with plans to deploy larger vessels and increase voyage frequency to further enhance trade connectivity.

Photo shows the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route. (Photo/Xiang Lianmei)

