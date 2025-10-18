Zimbabwe's ruling party says upgraded Zimbabwe-China ties bring tangible benefits

October 18, 2025

HARARE, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party has hailed the upgraded Zimbabwe-China as it is bringing tangible benefits to the African country.

Party Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Thursday at a press conference in Harare, the country's capital, that Zimbabwe's time-honored friendship with China keeps getting edified, bringing tangible benefits to the Zimbabwean people and the economy.

"The good thing about Chinese investment in Zimbabwe now is that their private companies are coming in to invest and produce goods in Zimbabwe," Mutsvangwa said.

"We are harnessing our friendship with China because now we have upgraded our relationship to an all-weather community with a shared future," he said, adding that Zimbabwe's economic recovery and progress are being driven largely by Chinese investment.

Mutsvangwa thanked China for standing with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of Western sanctions on the country, noting that China's support, among other nations, strengthened Zimbabwe to forge ahead through difficulties.

"So if somebody had not stood with us, it would have been very difficult to overcome our challenges, but the Chinese were there with us and we are very grateful," he said, adding that the bilateral relationship is precious.

China and Zimbabwe established diplomatic relations in 1980. In September, the two countries announced upgrading their relations to an all-weather community with a shared future.

