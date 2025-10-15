Interview: China's development key to global stability, progress, says ex-Kyrgyz envoy

Xinhua) October 15, 2025

BISHKEK, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's remarkable progress over the past five years has become a key factor in global stability and development, said former Kyrgyz Ambassador to China Kanaiym Baktygulova.

This year marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). During this period, the country has achieved impressive progress both domestically and internationally, Baktygulova told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Among China's major accomplishments, she highlighted the launch of the Hualong One nuclear reactor -- "a symbol of China's leadership in nuclear energy" -- as well as the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, 5G networks and medical robotic systems.

"China has demonstrated a confident combination of economic growth, technological breakthroughs and environmental responsibility. The country has not only maintained sustainable momentum amid global upheavals, but also strengthened its leadership in renewable energy, science and social protection," she said.

Despite global instability caused by unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitical crises, Baktygulova said China's economy has continued to play a significant role in maintaining global economic stability over the past five years.

"China's economic achievements have had, and continue to have, a significant impact on the global order, promoting global economic growth, technological innovation and sustainable development," she said.

Baktygulova noted that China has made significant efforts to develop large-scale manufacturing, expand global supply chains, strengthen climate cooperation and build infrastructure and transit corridors, which have contributed to the development of countries across the globe and provided models for sustainable growth for many developing countries.

Alongside its own progress, China has actively supported developing countries through multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and APEC, as well as through bilateral cooperation with nations in Africa, ASEAN, Latin America and Central Asia.

"These efforts are aimed at promoting joint development and strengthening the position of countries in the Global South in global governance," she noted.

Looking ahead, Baktygulova said next year -- the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) -- will mark a new stage in the country's growth, as it seeks to combine economic strength, social well-being and responsible international role.

She said that China will strengthen the role of scientific and technological innovation by turning it into a driving force for the development of new productive forces and the construction of a modernized industrial system.

"I believe China will strengthen its position as a global center of high-tech manufacturing and the digital economy," she said, adding that China will continue to advance a green economy and achieve success in further reducing the carbon intensity of industry, accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, and developing smart cities and eco-friendly transport.

Baktygulova also expects significant progress in China's social and scientific sectors.

"The country's standard of living will continue to rise, and its education and healthcare systems will further improve," she noted. "China will make new achievements in space exploration, biotechnology and medicine."

The former ambassador said she believes that China will play a more important role in international affairs, deepen its participation in building a just multipolar world, advance Belt and Road cooperation and promote regional integration.

"Personally, I hope to see China continue its dynamic development -- strengthening its technological sovereignty, achieving sustainable, high-quality economic development with a focus on innovation, the environment and social balance, and playing a greater role on the international stage," she said.

