Chinese premier holds symposium on economic situation

Xinhua) 11:12, October 15, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a symposium on the economic situation, and listens to opinions and suggestions from experts and entrepreneurs on the country's economy and relevant work, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday presided over a symposium on the economic situation, and listened to opinions and suggestions from experts and entrepreneurs on the country's economy and relevant work.

Since the beginning of the year, despite a complex external environment and challenges in economic operations, China has made continued efforts to sustain its economic recovery and advance high-quality development, Li said after hearing the speeches of experts and entrepreneurs.

Li highlighted the importance of maintaining confidence and facing problems squarely, remaining focused on managing China's own affairs well, and striving to accomplish the country's annual economic and social development targets.

He urged continued efforts to remove bottlenecks through reform, expand domestic demand, and strengthen domestic circulation. Greater efforts should be made to boost effective investment, stimulate market vitality, and address disorderly and irrational competition, he noted.

Li also stressed the need to accelerate the application of scientific and technological achievements, stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, and enhance the system of comprehensive overseas services.

The premier expressed the hope that entrepreneurs will focus on innovation and make greater contributions to high-quality development. He also encouraged experts and scholars to offer valuable insights and advice to help improve China's economic work and contribute to the country's development in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period.

