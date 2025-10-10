People's Daily series affirms stability in China's economic policies amid global uncertainty

People's Daily Online) 16:58, October 10, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a cargo ship leaving the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People's Daily published a series of commentaries under the byline "Zhong Caiwen" for eight consecutive days starting Sept. 30, revealing China's economic policy signals and responding to external concerns about the world's second-largest economy.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), China's GDP has successively crossed the marks of 110 trillion yuan (about $15.44 trillion), 120 trillion yuan and 130 trillion yuan. This year, the country's GDP is projected to reach 140 trillion yuan.

One commentary highlights the underlying logic behind the stable, long-term growth of an economy of this scale. The long-term governance of the Communist Party of China enables sustained and consistent policy implementation, avoiding the short-termism and frequent policy reversals common in Western multi-party systems. This, the article notes, serves as a vital anchor for the long-term development of China's economy.

China has refined its macroeconomic regulation system, strengthened countercyclical adjustments, properly guided market expectations, and boosted public confidence, according to the article. These measures have ensured the right policy intensity and adequate policy space, helping to smooth out potential fluctuations and keep key economic indicators within a proper range.

Responding to pessimistic voices about China's economy, a commentary on taking an objective view of the country's current economic development acknowledges uneven performance across sectors and regions but stresses that overall momentum remains positive and long-term prospects are bright.

Industrial transformation and upgrading do not progress evenly across all industries or regions, the commentary explains, calling for a comprehensive view of the economy and urging that temporary challenges faced by some business entities should not be used to negate the broader picture. It also advocates advancing reform-driven measures and targeted policies to ensure that development benefits are more widely shared among the public.

Countering claims that investment and development opportunities in China are shrinking, a commentary on major opportunities arising from the country's economic transformation and upgrading stresses that this transformation will, in fact, create unprecedented opportunities for the world.

China now ranks among global leaders in high-level scientific and technological talent, with over 5 million students graduating annually in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This growing talent base—particularly the "engineer dividend"—is expected to drive scientific and technological innovation and industrial upgrading, the article notes.

Regarding consumption, China's per capita GDP has exceeded $13,000, and its massive domestic market continues to expand. As consumption upgrading enters a key stage, the dynamic interplay between new demand and new supply is creating abundant investment opportunities, the article observes.

A commentary on understanding the certainty behind China's high-quality economic development underlines the certainty of its macroeconomic policies as the foundation of its stable economic performance. Despite external complexities, these policies consistently follow the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability and respecting economic laws. China ensures policy continuity and stability in fiscal, monetary, and other areas, while also making timely and targeted adjustments when necessary.

By contrast, some Western countries display clear short-termism in macro policies, where continuity is often disrupted by electoral cycles. China's macro policies, free from interference by special interest groups, are credible, reliable, and a true source of reassurance for markets.

Addressing China's role in global development, a commentary on the open and mutually beneficial nature of China's economic development states that China represents a tremendous opportunity rather than the so-called "shock" some have claimed.

The article points out that China's massive and fast-growing market—annual consumption approaching 50 trillion yuan and imports exceeding 20 trillion yuan—offers extensive opportunities for the world.

China actively aligns with high-standard international trade and economic rules, continues to optimize its business environment, and steadily expands institutional opening-up. All market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector have been lifted, while pilot opening-up programs in telecommunications, healthcare, education, and other services are advancing steadily.

Citing a survey by the U.S.-China Business Council, the commentary notes that the vast majority of respondent companies view the Chinese market as indispensable to maintaining their global competitiveness.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)