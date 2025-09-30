China's external financial assets top 1.77 trln USD

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The external financial assets of China's banking sector topped 1.77 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June this year, official data showed on Monday.

The sector's external financial liabilities stood at nearly 1.54 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, resulting in 234.4 billion U.S. dollars of net external assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Deposit and loan assets surpassed 1.06 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 60 percent of all external financial assets, and bond assets stood at 452.6 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 26 percent of the total.

Of external liabilities, deposit and loan liabilities totaled 676.1 billion U.S. dollars, while bond liabilities came in at 356.1 billion U.S. dollars.

