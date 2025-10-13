China’s openness drives resilience despite global trade uncertainty

Global Times) 15:06, October 13, 2025

In the days leading up to the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, one of the country's major trade events, a small but telling change has quietly taken place in the metro system of Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province.

According to local news platform China Guangzhou Fabu, as of Sunday, international travelers have been able to use some foreign bank cards directly at metro turnstiles. They need merely to tap and pay, without the need to purchase tickets in advance or download a mobile app.

The upgrade may appear an ordinary change, yet its symbolism is unmistakable. As the global trading environment deteriorates amid uncertainty created by US tariffs and growing headwinds against globalization, China continues to signal its commitment to openness and greater convenience for international business.

The timing is not accidental. The introduction of this "tap-and-go" payment system coincides with the upcoming China Import and Export Fair, better known as the Canton Fair, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Guangzhou. Long regarded as a barometer of China's trade momentum, the fair has already drawn pre-registrations from 207,000 buyers across 217 export markets - a 14.1 percent increase from the previous session, according to official data.

The number of buyers from the EU, the US, and Belt and Road Initiative partner countries has risen notably, underscoring continued global engagement with China's manufacturing and supply chains despite the uncertainty surrounding global trade caused by US tariff threats.

This year, the external environment has become increasingly complex, with the rise of unilateralism and protectionism disrupting the global trade order. Some observers are asking: Can China's foreign trade withstand the pressure? Will the country's steady growth and its transition toward higher-quality development be affected? Thus far, the evidence points to resilience rather than retreat. Confronted with global headwinds, China has continued to pursue high-level openness and improve its domestic business environment. From the diversification of export markets to the strong interest that foreign buyers continue to show in China-made products at trade fairs, the trend underscores an economy that retains both confidence and staying power.

Despite a challenging external environment, China's foreign trade has continued to grow steadily, demonstrating notable resilience. The country's comprehensive industrial system, covering the full spectrum of manufacturing sectors, continues to align high-quality supply with evolving global demand.

According to official data, China's exports rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of the year. While trade with the US has declined, flows with many of China's key partners - including ASEAN economies and the EU - have continued to expand. This increasingly diversified trade structure has become a crucial anchor for stable growth, helping to reduce reliance on any single market and enhance China's overall capacity to manage global risks.

China's sustained foreign trade momentum is reflected not only in expanding volumes but also in structural improvements. Chinese exporters are increasingly leveraging technological innovation to overcome trade barriers and strengthen competitiveness. In the first eight months, exports of mechanical and electrical products rose 9.2 percent year-on-year, accounting for more than 60 percent of total exports. Integrated circuits exports grew by 23.3 percent, while automobile exports grew by 11.9 percent, both showing strong performances.

Much of China's export resilience derives from its strength in high-value-added, technology-intensive products with sophisticated supply chains. This competitiveness reflects the domestic manufacturing sector's steady shift toward higher-end, more intelligent production and underscores the growing role of these industries as an indispensable force in global markets.

In contrast to the repeated US reliance on tariffs and trade threats, which have disrupted international commerce, China has continued to advance its agenda of opening-up and has implemented concrete measures to facilitate the domestic business environment. This approach has attracted growing interest from global partners, who are willing to engage in trade and investment collaboration with China.

This also presents new opportunities for China's economy. Innovations in products, technologies, and business models are emerging at an accelerated pace. Many of these developments are expected to be on display at the Canton Fair, offering a real-time window into the evolving landscape of China's trade and industrial capabilities.

Even seemingly small changes, such as the Guangzhou metro's new "tap-and-go" payment system, carry symbolic significance. Amid external pressures, these incremental yet meaningful initiatives exemplify a broader pattern: China continues to advance openness, sustain international economic exchanges, and demonstrate both the resilience and potential of its economy on the global stage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)