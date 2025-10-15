China's top political advisor meets president of Dominica

Xinhua) 13:00, October 15, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Sylvanie Burton, president of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday met with Sylvanie Burton, president of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that Dominica is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean.

China is willing to work with Dominica to continue expanding cooperation in various fields, jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and continuously deepen the friendship between the two countries, added Wang.

Burton said that Dominica firmly adheres to the one-China principle, expressed gratitude for China's long-term support and assistance to the country's development, and voiced willingness to deepen strategic communication and cooperation across various fields with China.

