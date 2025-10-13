Home>>
Spanish FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:55, October 13, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno will pay an official visit to China from Oct. 14-15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
Albares is visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Spain hold trade and investment event, calling for closer cooperation
- Rafael Caro Repetto: Learning about China through Peking Opera
- China-Spain tourism sees promising future: Spanish tourism official
- China, Spain vow to deepen cooperation, uphold multilateralism, free trade
- China, EU should deepen practical cooperation to tackle global challenges: Former Spanish PM Zapatero
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.