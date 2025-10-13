Spanish FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:55, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno will pay an official visit to China from Oct. 14-15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Albares is visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.

